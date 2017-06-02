

The Sureté du Quebec captain who leads the force's media relations department said he could never condone using false information to try and find a police officer leaking information.

Guy Lapointe told the Chamberland commission on Friday that doing so would destroy his credibility.

He was questioned about this tactic after Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet told the inquiry that it was a tactic he had considered and would support.

Pichet said he would also be willing to deny being the source of false information if it was reported.

Lapointe said he could never do such a thing because it would taint the trustworthiness of the SQ.

The Chamberland commission is investigating how police were monitoring journalists in an attempt to discover which police officers were talking to reporters about confidential cases.

Meanwhile radio reporter Monic Neron said she was not impressed with the apology made by the Laval police force.

Neron was one of the reporters being watched and monitored by police because of a scoop she reported in 2014.

Laval police decided to get a warrant to obtain records of her text messages after an officer admitted to superiors that he gave her information in a futile attempt to seduce her.

In an affidavit used to obtain a warrant, Laval police Sgt. Hugues Goupil wrote the officer in question was "thinking with his penis" because he "wanted to f*** the reporter."

Neron was shocked to learn about both the warrant, its crude language, and to learn that an officer was lusting after her.

The Laval police force issued a statement saying "They regret that members of the media felt offended by the info in the affidavits."

Neron said that was not a very good apology.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is expected to testify before the commission on Monday.