SQ manhunt underway for likely armed suspect in Mauricie
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 10:41AM EST
Quebec’s provincial police are looking for a man they described as possibly armed who was involved in an altercation in the Mauricie region on Friday.
A tactical team and helicopter were deployed in the manhunt, which was focused on a wooded area between Highways 40 and 359 on Saturday.
The suspect is described as being in his 40s, wearing a dark blue coat and beige calf-high boots. He stands 5’10 and weighs 190 lbs, with short hair and a goatee.
A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said he allegedly fought with a friend at 5:30 a.m. on Friday in the town of Champlain. When police responded to a call, the man had fled with a hunting rifle.
The SQ said people in Trois-Rivieres should keep their eyes open as the suspect has relatives in the area.
While likely armed, police said there are no indicators the man will attack others.