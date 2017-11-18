

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s provincial police are looking for a man they described as possibly armed who was involved in an altercation in the Mauricie region on Friday.

A tactical team and helicopter were deployed in the manhunt, which was focused on a wooded area between Highways 40 and 359 on Saturday.

The suspect is described as being in his 40s, wearing a dark blue coat and beige calf-high boots. He stands 5’10 and weighs 190 lbs, with short hair and a goatee.

A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said he allegedly fought with a friend at 5:30 a.m. on Friday in the town of Champlain. When police responded to a call, the man had fled with a hunting rifle.

The SQ said people in Trois-Rivieres should keep their eyes open as the suspect has relatives in the area.

While likely armed, police said there are no indicators the man will attack others.