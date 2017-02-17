

CTV Montreal





The Sûreté du Québec is initiating a broad review of sexual assault complaints determined to be unfounded.



The move follows an investigation by the Globe and Mail that revealed a high rate of cases across the country that are thrown out.



Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux supports the review, saying he wants to ensure police in Quebec are doing their job.



The Globe report found that one in five sexual assault claims in Canada are deemed baseless.



In Quebec, their investigation found that sexual assault complaints are dismissed at a rate of nearly double that of other criminal allegations.



A total of 21 per cent of complaints handled by the SQ were dismissed over a five-year period, two points higher than the national average.



Coiteux said he will do an audit of sorts of police practices across the province, adding that the SQ is reviewing what he calls a ‘significant sampling’ of its cases that were dismissed.



“It's verifying whether its current practices that have led to unfounded cases have been processed carefully and exactly as the processes say that it should be. They have to ensure quality in their investigation. This is what they are doing. If they find problems, then there will be other conclusions and then we will see,” said Coiteux.

There is currently no timeframe for this review.



Police forces in Canada have also taken similar actions: the RCMP said it plans to review cases in 2016 to determine if they comply with police policy and appropriate decision-making based on evidence.



It will also study a sample of historical cases.



The Ontario Provincial Police force has said it would review some 4000 sexual assault cases between 2010 and 2014.