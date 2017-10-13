

CTV Montreal





The Kahnawake Peacekeepers have called off their search for a missing woman who fell into the St. Lawrence River Friday morning.

Her body was discovered by a Surete du Quebec helicopter, the Peacekeepers said in a statement, down-river by the Jacques-Cartier bridge.

Three women were walking along a bridge that connects Kahnawake to Montreal around 5 a.m. Friday when one of the women fell into the water.

Montreal firefighters and the Coast Guard searched water for the 27-year-old woman, while Montreal police questioned the two women about the incident.

SQ helicopters were deployed after Kahnawake asked for air support to find the woman.

No other details are being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.