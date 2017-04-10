

The Canadian Press





The Surete du Quebec exercises great caution when sharing information with the provinces Ministry of Public Safety, the SQ’s director told the Chamberland Commission on Monday.

Martin Prud’homme said on the occasions where he does decide information must be shared, he contacts the deputy minister or associate deputy minister, rather than Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux himself.

During questioning by deputy chief prosecutor Charles Levassuer, Prud’homme said he would “absolutely not” give the minister the names of people who were under judicially authorized surveillance, such as wiretapping.

He elaborated that the minister would never ask about operational aspects of an investigation and that he, during his own time as a deputy minister of public safety, would never have asked such questions of a senior SQ officer.

During his testimony, Prud’homme explained how the force is organized and the changes that have been made since he was appointed to the position in 2014.

He said the SQ had 400 supervisory officers upon his arrival and now has 82 fewer and the number of districts in the province has been reduced from 10 to four.

Prud’homme said his priority is improving the efficiency of the force.

Four senior SQ officers are scheduled to testify during the course of the day.

The Chamberland Commission was launched after revelations that police had obtained journalists’ phone records in the course of an internal investigation that attempted to identify the source of leaks.