The head of the Sureté du Quebec is denying reports that he left the country on vacation in the wake of the Highway 13 debacle.

A Radio Canada report says that Martin Prud'homme left Quebec for Barbados the morning of March 15, the day after a blizzard hit Quebec.

About 300 people were trapped on Highway 13 during the storm, and the public broadcaster says Prud'homme was getting ready to leave on vacation while one of his subordinates was on vacation, and a second was attending a retirement party.

But Prud'homme says Radio-Canada has it wrong, and that he has never been to Barbados.

The SQ chief told La Presse that "I have never been to Barbados," and that he was in Montreal the entire week after the storm.

"I suspended an officer on March 15. I was here all week. Their report is false. I was here, with my people. I left on vacation on March 21," Prud'homme told La Presse.

He added that one subordinate, Sylvain Caron, was supposed to head to Nicolet the night of the storm, but stayed in Montreal instead.

Until now, the Sûreté du Québec hasn't divulged where Prud'homme was on the night of March 14 when some 300 cars and drivers were stranded overnight on Highway 13.

The trucks weren't cleared until many hours later on the morning of March 15, despite numerous 911 calls from drivers, who had no access to food or washrooms.

Two SQ officers were suspended from active duty in the days after the storm, as was a Transport Quebec official.

One of the officers, Captain Michel Lapointe, also works as a realtor and was at a notary's office the night of the storm when he was supposed to be on duty.

There are two investigations underway into what happened on Highway 13 the night of March 14, and why hundreds of drivers were stranded.