The Surete du Quebec arrested a 21-year-old man on Sunday morning in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Mylene Laliberté.

The man is Maxime Aubin, the ex-boyfriend of Laliberté, according to an unofficial source.

Laliberté’s body was found in a home on Friday night in the town of St-Lin-Laurentides.

A police spokesperson said the woman died in “nebulous circumstances” before confirming it was a homicide.

On Friday night, a man who police were calling an important witness was admitted to hospital with self-inflicted wounds.

Maxime Aubin (photo via Facebook)