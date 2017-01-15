SQ arrest man in connection with death of woman from St-Lin-Laurentides
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 4:42PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 5:41PM EST
The Surete du Quebec arrested a 21-year-old man on Sunday morning in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Mylene Laliberté.
The man is Maxime Aubin, the ex-boyfriend of Laliberté, according to an unofficial source.
Laliberté’s body was found in a home on Friday night in the town of St-Lin-Laurentides.
A police spokesperson said the woman died in “nebulous circumstances” before confirming it was a homicide.
On Friday night, a man who police were calling an important witness was admitted to hospital with self-inflicted wounds.
Maxime Aubin (photo via Facebook)
