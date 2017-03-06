

The Canadian Press





Quebecers are going to gain an extra hour of daylight this weekend, but that doesn’t mean they’re happy about it.

A new Leger poll shows that a third of Quebecers will see a drop in their energy levels after clocks are moved ahead one hour at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Another 13 per cent of the province’s residents said they will feel more irritable after the change and 35 per cent of respondents said they experience greater difficulty getting out of bed.

According to the poll, 58 per cent of Quebecers will require between a day and a week to get used to the change in schedule, a number that rises to 72 per cent of those who live in family households.

Not surprisingly, more than half of Quebec’s parents would prefer to keep the lost hour in order to catch up on their sleep.

The survey, which was released on Monday, was conducted on behalf of Canada Bread between Feb. 6 and 10, with a sample of 1,000 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.