

The Canadian Press





The spring flooding has taken its toll both mentally and physically on flood victims, according to a survey released Tuesday by Montreal Public Health.



As much as 67 per cent of Montreal residents who were victims of the disaster reported suffering from mental health problems as a result. In addition, 35 per cent of households reported experiencing physical health problems due to the floods.

Those who suffered mental health problems reported experiencing anxiety, sleep disturbances or concentration disorders since the floods, according to the survey. For those forced to evacuate their homes, as much as 74 per cent suffered symptoms.



Disaster victims are close to five times more likely to consider their mental health as fair or poor compared to the general Montreal population, the survey showed.

Montreal Public Health Director Richard Massé said he believes that financial worries are contributing to the anxiety, especially as 75 per cent of the respondents said their insurance does not cover the flood damage.

At the same time, 35 per cent of flood-affected households report physical health problems, especially coughing and breathing difficulties.

Massé said this is largely due to mould that developed rapidly in homes after the flooding.