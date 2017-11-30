

CTV Montreal





A sign the holiday season is upon us, several police forces will officially launch roadside checks as of Thursday night.

Police say nearly every day in the coming months, they will set up spot checks to check for impaired driving.

Thursday’s roadside stop begins at 5 p.m. in the Chomedey district of Laval – though most will not be announced in advance.

Last year, police stopped about 1,000 drivers in Montreal on the first day and two people were asked to take breathalyzers. Nobody was arrested.

Anyone suspected of impaired driving – whether they are drunk or stoned – will have their vehicle seized for 30 days. The driver will be brought to a police station where a specially trained officer will make that determination.

If found guilty by a judge of driving while impaired, the driver’s car will be seized for 12 months.