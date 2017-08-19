

The Canadian Press





Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., withdrew from Canada's 2018 short-track speedskating team selections on Satuday due to a concussion.

Maltais fell on Wednesday during the semifinal round of the second 500-metre event and is experiencing moderate symptoms due to a concussion.

She will miss the rest of the races scheduled at the competition.

Maltais will ask for a bye so that she can participate at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If a bye request is granted to another skater, Maltais could then be picked as a discretionary choice. The full team will be announced on Aug. 30.

Maltais won silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the 3,000-metre relay. She's won six world championship medals including finishing second overall in 2012.