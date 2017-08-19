Speedskater Maltais concussed in fall
Canada's Valerie Maltais (107) tries to regain her position during the women's 1,500 metre short track competition at the Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi Saturday, February 15, 2014. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 19, 2017 12:04PM EDT
Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., withdrew from Canada's 2018 short-track speedskating team selections on Satuday due to a concussion.
Maltais fell on Wednesday during the semifinal round of the second 500-metre event and is experiencing moderate symptoms due to a concussion.
She will miss the rest of the races scheduled at the competition.
Maltais will ask for a bye so that she can participate at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
If a bye request is granted to another skater, Maltais could then be picked as a discretionary choice. The full team will be announced on Aug. 30.
Maltais won silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the 3,000-metre relay. She's won six world championship medals including finishing second overall in 2012.