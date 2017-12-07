

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for the driver of a car that smashed into multiple vehicles overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday police spotted a driver speeding south on Langelier Blvd. at more than 100 km/h.

Within a few moments the driver hit a lamppost near Rosemont Blvd. then rolled the vehicle several times, smashing into five cars that were parked on the street.

The final impact ripped a wheel off one car, and brought it to a halt on one of two medians in that section of the street.

However when police arrived at the scene the driver was nowhere in sight.

A 20-year-old man was in the passenger seat of the car and was taken to hospital to be treated for leg injuries.

Police believe a 17-year-old man who owned the car was driving, but have not yet managed to locate him.

Several streets around the intersection of Langelier and Rosemont were closed until shortly after 9 a.m. as police examined the crash.

Police will likely recommend multiple charges including dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and failing to provide assistance to an injured person.