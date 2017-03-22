

CTV Montreal





Speed and weather conditions may have been factors in a crash in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve early Wednesday morning.



Police say a 911 call came in at 3:45 a.m. about an out-of-control car on Notre-Dame St. E and Bourbonniere St.



Witnesses said the car was headed east, lost control and struck a fence at the corner of the intersection.





photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria



The 26-year-old male driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries. The passenger, a 27-year-old man, was uninjured.



Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.



Notre-Dame St, has since been reopened to traffic.