Speed and weather possible causes for east-end car crash
One man was injured in the crash (photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 7:47AM EDT
Speed and weather conditions may have been factors in a crash in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve early Wednesday morning.
Police say a 911 call came in at 3:45 a.m. about an out-of-control car on Notre-Dame St. E and Bourbonniere St.
Witnesses said the car was headed east, lost control and struck a fence at the corner of the intersection.
The 26-year-old male driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries. The passenger, a 27-year-old man, was uninjured.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Notre-Dame St, has since been reopened to traffic.