Spectator, 12, dies after being struck by puck at northern Quebec arena
Salluit Quebec is over 1,000 km north of Montreal. (Image: Google maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 4:15PM EDT
SALLUIT, Que. -- A 12-year-old girl died on the weekend after being hit in the head by a puck in Salluit, in Quebec's remote north.
The Kativik regional government said in a statement the girl was accidentally struck while watching a hockey game at the local arena Saturday.
She received medical attention following the incident.
Her death was announced at the Salluit heath centre Sunday.
The Quebec coroner's office has asked that an autopsy be performed in Montreal.
Kativik regional police and Quebec provincial police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
16:09ET 04-04-17
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Pointe-Claire residents living near PCB site have no reason to worry: env. minister
- Spectator, 12, dies after being struck by puck at northern Quebec arena
- Painter Park chalet closed since assault on security guards
- Five-alarm fire destroys building in Anjou
- Man behind Herouxville Code dies at age 70