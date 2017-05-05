

The SPCA West in Vaudreuil-Dorion says it will have to close and move within the next three days unless it can come up with $60,000.



The shelter says it has run out of money because it's had to deal a higher-than-average number of pit bulls and other large dogs in recent weeks.



Many feel they have to give up their animal because of pit bull bans.

“Jazz is a typical example of beautiful, beautiful animal and we saw the owner come in tears, (saying) I need to surrender my dog, I can't keep him anymore,” said Remi Brazeau, director of the SPCA West.



Brazeau says Montreal's new rules against specific breeds, combined with the province's upcoming legislation on dangerous dogs is forcing owners to give up their pets.



Even once sought-after German Shephard can't find takers

“We get one shephard every six seven months usually. Now in the last two weeks we had seven coming,” said Brazeau.

There are other breeds coming in non-stop too, he said.

“Rottweilers, German Shephards, Dobermans, they're also getting affected.”

The influx of animals is causing a problem for the SPCA West, now behind in rent unless they can raise $60,000 by this weekend, they say they will be evicted from their current location

“All of a sudden we have the pressure of doing something with them, we start lacking space, we transfer them, there's no income from the adoption coming in,” he said.

This SPCA has a no-kill policy. If animals can't get adopted, they get shipped to another province – at a cost.



The SPCA West has launched a fundraising campaign in hopes of helping it stay on its feet.



Nearly $25,000 had been raised as of Friday evening.