

CTV Montreal





The Montreal SPCA is calling for witnesses who might know something about two cats found dead with burns on their bodies.

In a Facebook post, the animal shelter said a deceased cat was brought to them Tuesday.

They say it had been found with extensive burns to its body next to the railroad tracks in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, in the dog park between St-Dominique St. and Casgrain Ave.

They say this is the second cat found dead and burned at this location within the past six months.

The Montreal SPCA said it has opened a criminal case and is seeking to track down the perpetrator.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the SPCA at inspection@spca.com or (514) 735-2711 extension 2230. All tips are confidential.