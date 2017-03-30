

CTV Montreal





The SPCA is backing down from its promise to stop accepting stray dogs in Montreal.

Last year the animal group said it would end its contracts in nine boroughs as of March 31, and no longer provide pound services in those areas.

Anita Kapuscinska said it was in reaction to the city of Montreal's legislation banning new pit bulls and imposing new rules on existing animals.

The SPCA is still challenging the animal control bylaw in court, but has changed its mind about cancelling dog services in seven out of nine boroughs, and is in negotiations with two other boroughs.

Among the conditions for continuing to provide pound services are that the SPCA will not be required to take any action regarding pit bulls, including euthanizing those animals.

In the long term, Kapuscinska said the SPCA will continue to provide other animal services in Montreal.

"No matter what happens, if we end up with none of the contracts or most of the contracts, we will continue doing what we're doing," said Kapuscinska.

"We might not be contractually obligated to take in dogs. That doesn't mean we won't have any dogs at the shelter.

She added the SPCA will provide sterilization and other services to dog owners in the future.

Provisions of Montreal's animal control bylaw were delayed for several months but the deadline is quickly approaching.

Pit bull owners have until Friday to register their animals with the city of Montreal.