

The Canadian Press





A group of Quebec sovereignists gathered in solidarity with the Catalan people in front of Montreal’s Spanish consul general offices on Saturday afternoon.

Participants denounced the Spanish government, which they said uses repression to try and prevent the people of Catalonia from holding a referendum on self-determination. The vote is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Organizers accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of ignoring democracy by not condemning the Spanish government.

Among those who were scheduled to attend the protest were Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee, Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet, Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Masse and Option Nationale leader Sol Zanetti.