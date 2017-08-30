

The Canadian Press





PQ leader Jean-François Lisee is facing criticism from other sovereignists as he heads into the pre-session caucus.

In Saint-Eustache Wednesday before the party returns to the National Assembly, Lisee stood by statements he made on asylum seekers, calling them “Justin Trudeau’s guests.”

“I say things as they are. I am authentic. I think, I say,” he said Wednesday as he headed into the caucus with his fellow PQ MNAs.

On Monday, the PQ leader demanded that Ottawa pay the entire bill for asylum seekers by calling them Trudeau’s guests, because, he said, it was the prime minister who invited them to come to Canada if they were persecuted in the U.S.

At the caucus on Wednesday morning, PQ MNA François Gendron said he did not appreciate those remarks.

"I would have preferred not to have used these words, but if we’re commenting, it is a file that has been mismanaged from A to Z," he said in a news briefing before going into the caucus meeting.

On Tuesday, former interim leader of the Parti Québécois Louise Harel expressed her "deep disappointment" in a tweet.

She said that Lisee is mistaken in targeting the asylum seekers and that instead, he should denounce the “false information” spread by Trudeau, she said.

Meanwhile, Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, argued that Lisee is pushing back the idea of independence and sullying the sovereignist movement.