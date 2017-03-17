

CTV Montreal





Three days after a blizzard swept through Montreal, leaving towering piles of snow in its wake, the city is struggling to cart off the cold, white stuff and some areas are having a slower go of it than most.

The Southwest borough has been particularly hard hit, with many sidewalks almost unusable due to the accumulation of snow. Parking in the area also remains difficult and borough Mayor Benoit Dorais said “exceptional measures” are now being made to catch up.

Dorais said blue collar workers have been using snowblowers, usually reserved for the area’s parks, to clear paths on the sidewalks. He added that the borough has been borrowing and renting extra equipment to help speed up the snow removal process.

To ease the parking woes, several businesses in the area have volunteered their parking lots for residents.

“Of course I understand the frustration,” said Dorais. “I live in my borough, I have to walk on the sidewalks, I use my car, so it’s difficult. I announced yesterday that we have collaborations with merchants and industries so there’s now six new parking lots that people can use during the night.”

The Southwest has had a particularly tough time this winter – in addition to the numerous heavy snowfalls that have hit Montreal, the borough was forced to cancel their contract with removal company Pavages d’Amour after residents complained of slow service and damaged private property.

That contractor is still conducting snow removal operations in the borough until bidding for a replacement can open in the spring.