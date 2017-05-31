

CTV Montreal





Five months after he left Coalition Montreal, the mayor of the Southwest Borough is joining Projet Montreal.

Benoit Dorais was first elected as borough mayor in 2009 when he was a member of Vision Montreal, the party then helmed by mayoral candidate Louise Harel.

He joined Marcel Coté's Coalition Montreal in 2013, and took over as party leader following Coté's sudden death in May 2014.

Dorais said he had been courted by Mayor Denis Coderre's team, especially since the borough and the central city co-operated over the winter in dealing with a snow removal contractor that was fired.

However Dorais said that after years of working with multiple Projet Montreal councillors, he felt that party had "matured."

"Valerie Plante brings many people from different horizons and for me it's very important," said Dorais.

The leader of Projet Montreal, Valerie Plante, has been building her team since she was named leader and gathering candidates to run as councillors and borough mayors across the city.

Earlier this week Plante revealed her party's platform would encourage public transit, including building a new metro line.

Dorais said he is going to focus on housing, and seeing what can be done to encourage first-time home buyers and help those who required subsidized housing.

Other members of Coalition Montreal, including Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough mayor Real Menard, have joined Team Denis Coderre.

The municipal election is on Nov. 5, 2017.