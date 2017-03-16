

CTV Montreal





Three South Shore mayors say they want out.

The mayors of Brossard, Saint-Lambert and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville argue it costs too much to belong to the South Shore Regional Agglomeration, and they no longer want to be part of it.



The mayors presented a CROP poll Thursday morning showing that 84 per cent of their residents would be in favour of a demerger referendum.

Brossard Mayor Paul Leduc said Quebec City must either change the fiscal arrangement of the agglomeration or dismantle it.



Their cities voted in 2004 to leave the merged city of Longueuil that was forced by the 2001 provincial government.

However they remain in an agglomeration with Longueuil that decides regional spending, and they say the distribution of money is not fair.