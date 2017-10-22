

The Canadian Press





One of Quebec’s most prominent television personalities has severed ties with Eric Salvail and Gilbert Rozon following accusations of sexual misconduct against the two men.

Julie Snyder, the television host who also owns Productions J, said in a Facebook post that she’s upset by the revelations and her thoughts are with the victims.

Snyder had previously worked with Salvail when the latter hosted the program ‘L’enfer C’est Nous Autres.’

Earlier this week, Rozon announced he would sell his shares in Just for Laughs while Salvail said he would temporarily withdraw from public life.