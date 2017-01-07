

The Canadian Press





The Federation of Quebec Snowmobile Clubs and the Surete du Quebec are warning riders to exercise caution on the province’s trails.

During the weekend, SQ patrollers will be out on popular routes to monitor for speeding and drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

A similar operation will be in effect on Jan. 21 and 22, when the federation holds an open house on the trails.

During the two operations, the SQ will have over 220 patrollers monitoring the trails.

Snowmobilers are also advised to exercise caution near bodies of water and to respect all signs.