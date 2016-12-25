Snowmobilers cautioned after two deaths so far this winter
A man drives a snowmobile down a partially plowed road in Southington, Conn. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013. (AP / Robert Ray)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 25, 2016 12:55PM EST
Quebec’s federation of snowmobilers has issued a warning urging riders to stay safe after two people died so far this winter.
Federation president Denise Grenier reminded snowmobilers to take all precautions and stay on marked trails. She said riders should slow down as the layers of snow are still then and obstacles are more present.
She added that riders should stay away from ice as it remains thin in some places.