

CTV Montreal





A snowmobile driver is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in the early hours of Friday morning in the Montérégie.



Three snowmobilers were taking a night drive around 1:30 a.m. travelling along a trail running along a stream in Sainte-Martine, about 30 kilometres southwest of Montreal.



Riding one in front of the other, a 38-year-old man from the area, struck a large snow pile and was ejected from his vehicle. He was killed.



The second snowmobiler also struck the snow mound and was seriously injured, but he will survive. The third was not injured.