

CTV Montreal





Five days after a blizzard deposited 40 centimetres of snow on Montreal, removal operations halfway done according to a city official.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said operations have slowed on the weekend as boroughs give workers 24 hours of rest.

“The crews worked very hard this week,” he said. “We need them to be aware and vigilant on the road. Safety is a first condition to do the job. We ask citizens to be careful when they approach the crews to do snow removal.”

While operations have lagged in parts of the city, including the Southwest borough, Sabourin said it’s a matter of days until the job is complete.

“We’re right on the target,” he said. “Maybe on Wednesday at the end of the day it’s going to be done and we can let spring happen.”