

CTV Montreal





Montreal's second major snow-clearing operation of the season will end at 7 p.m. Saturday and pick back up on Monday.

The removal began on Friday at 7 p.m.

By the city's count, an average of 13 cm of snow fell over Montreal and crews are still at work moving it out of the way.

"We're going to be clearing the snow, plowing the streets and sidewalks and as well spreading some abrasive on the sidewalks," said Jacques-Alain Lavallée of the city of Montreal.

Starting Friday evening thousands of city workers and contractors will be running 2,200 snowthrowers, plows, and trucks along more than 10,000 kilometres of road.

"We're clearing metro entrances, bus stops, hospitals, and in the lesser capacity the schools, because the schools are closed right now," said Lavallée.

The largest obstacle is, as always, drivers who have parked their cars on the street.

"You will see the orange signs that says you remove your car, please help us out by removing your cars. Every time we have a snow removal operation about 5,000 cars are being towed and it's a major stall block of our snow removal operations," said Lavallée.

Montreal offers overnight parking for residents who need it.

The city also offers regular updates of the progress of the snow removal operation.

Real-time tracking of trucks and crews is also available.

Heavy snow in Eastern Quebec

The snowfall east of Montreal was heavier, and many roads were closed Friday morning in the Eastern Townships, the Gaspé, and Lower St. Lawrence.

The forecast calls for 40 to 50 cm of snow to fall by day's end, with an estimated 15 cm of snow on the ground by daybreak Friday.

It will be difficult to see during the day as winds gust up to 70 km/h.

As a result Transport Quebec closed several roads, including sections of Highway 85, 20, and 132 in the Lower St. Lawrence, and Highway 138 on the North Shore.

Ferry service between Montmagny and Isle aux Grues was cancelled until visibility improved.