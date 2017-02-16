

CTV Montreal





A child was struck by a snow plow in Longueuil Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of La Salle St. and Hubert St

There are two schools in that block: Gerard Filion high school and Le College Francais primaire, although it's not known if the boy attended either school.

The child, about 12 or 13 years old, was struck in the leg as the plow backed up.

He was rushed to hospital and his life is not in danger, although the severity of his injury is not known.