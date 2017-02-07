

CTV Montreal





Tuesday will be cold and snowy during daylight hours but after the sun goes down it could get nasty.

Flurries and light snow will fall throughout the day with two to four cm of snow likely to accumulate in Montreal and the surrounding area.

That early morning snow made driving difficult for some, including the driver of an 18-wheeler that jacknifed on Highway 20 West near the Angrignon overpass on Tuesday morning.

Winds will increase in strength and speed as the day goes on and that means those heading out in the afternoon will likely face limited visibility as they commute.

In the evening it will warm up and the snow will switch to freezing rain, changing to rain around midnight.

Winds will continue to be strong, with gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted.

When people wake up Wednesday the temperature will be above the freezing point, but the temperature will drop to -13 C by Wednesday night.