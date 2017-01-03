

A mix of sloppy weather is hitting those in southern Quebec, with freezing rain in much of the area.

The day started with light snow over much of the Montreal area, with a gradual shift to freezing rain throughout the day and then rain as the temperature rises.

The shift started in the western portions of the province, with freezing rain coming to the urban core around 8 a.m.

Around noon, the temperature warmed up enough for the precipitation to stop freezing as it landed, but as the sun set and temperatures dropped again, sidewalks and stairs turned icy and slippery.





An Environment Canada freezing rain warning is currently in effect for:

Châteauguay - La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil - Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Freezing rain will continue for a few hours Tuesday evening before changing to snow, Environment Canada warned, adding that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.



The slushy, sleety mix of rain and snow will continue on Wednesday, ending in the afternoon.

Total snowfall will be around two to four centimentres.