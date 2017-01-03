

CTV Montreal





Tuesday will be a mix of sloppy weather for those in southern Quebec, with freezing rain in the forecast for much of the are.

The day will start with light snow over much of the Montreal area, with a gradual shift to freezing rain and then rain as the temperature rises.

The shift will start earliest in the western portions of the province, with freezing rain coming to the urban core around 8 a.m.

Around noon the temperature will have warmed up enough for the precipitation to stop freezing as it lands, but as the sun sets and temperatures drop again, it's likely to get cold enough for freezing rain to return.

The slushy, sleety mix of rain and snow will continue on Wednesday, ending in the afternoon.

Total snowfall will be around two to four cm