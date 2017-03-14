Snow day: Schools announce closures for Wednesday
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 8:38PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 10:03PM EDT
The English Montreal School Board has cancelled classes for all of its schools on Wednesday.
The board made the decision Tuesday evening, and announced every school, its head office, and its adult education centres would be closed.
Other boards cancelling classes include:
- Lester B. Pearson School Board
- New Frontiers School Board
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board.
- Commission Scolaire de Montreal
- Commission Scolaire de Marguerite Bourgeoys
- Commission Scolaire de la Pointe de l'Ile
Individual schools cancelled on Wednesday
- Vanguard private school
- West Island College
Other boards are still evaluating the storm and will decide by Wednesday morning if they will cancel classes.
The school cancellations come as a blizzard with strong winds crossed over Ontario, Quebec, and the Northeastern U.S.
Twenty-one cm of snow accumulated at Montreal's Trudeau airport by 9 p.m Tuesday with more expected to fall overnight, along with another five cm of snow on Wednesday.
The storm led to hundreds of car crashes including many multi-vehicle pileups throughout the province.
The links below have information on travel and transit delays.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Multi-car pileups across Quebec as drivers struggle with storm
- Quebec food banks, grocery stores expand food recovery program
- Police arrest man, 61, who allegedly paid mother to abuse her daughter
- McGill University changing policy following hazing incident
- White House releases Trump tax info ahead of TV report