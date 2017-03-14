

CTV Montreal





The English Montreal School Board has cancelled classes for all of its schools on Wednesday.

The board made the decision Tuesday evening, and announced every school, its head office, and its adult education centres would be closed.

Other boards cancelling classes include:

Lester B. Pearson School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board.

Commission Scolaire de Montreal

Commission Scolaire de Marguerite Bourgeoys

Commission Scolaire de la Pointe de l'Ile

Individual schools cancelled on Wednesday

Vanguard private school

West Island College

Other boards are still evaluating the storm and will decide by Wednesday morning if they will cancel classes.

The school cancellations come as a blizzard with strong winds crossed over Ontario, Quebec, and the Northeastern U.S.

Twenty-one cm of snow accumulated at Montreal's Trudeau airport by 9 p.m Tuesday with more expected to fall overnight, along with another five cm of snow on Wednesday.

The storm led to hundreds of car crashes including many multi-vehicle pileups throughout the province.

The links below have information on travel and transit delays.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.