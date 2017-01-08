Montrealers are expected to suffer through some poor air as a smog warning is in effect in the city throughout the morning.

Environment Canada warned that exposure to smog can be dangerous to children with asthma and those with respiratory issues and heart disease. Anyone suffering from those ailments is advised to avoid intense physical activity outdoors while the warning is in effect.

The warning applies to the Montreal island area as well as Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Chateauguay.