Small school bus carrying kids collides with car west of Vaudreuil-Dorion
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 10:24AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 10:52AM EST
A small group of schoolchildren were involved in a road accident that occurred around 9 am on Monday morning in the southwestern Montérégie.
Their minibus collided with a car on Rte. 201 in Saint-Clet near Vaudreuil-Dorion.
A woman sitting in the car was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
The eight students who were on board the school bus were also transported to the hospital, but only as a preventive measure. The Sûreté du Québec said they were not injured.
Route 201 has been closed to traffic between Saint-Lazare and Saint-Clet to investigate the incident.
The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.