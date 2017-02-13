

The Canadian Press





A small group of schoolchildren were involved in a road accident that occurred around 9 am on Monday morning in the southwestern Montérégie.

Their minibus collided with a car on Rte. 201 in Saint-Clet near Vaudreuil-Dorion.

A woman sitting in the car was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The eight students who were on board the school bus were also transported to the hospital, but only as a preventive measure. The Sûreté du Québec said they were not injured.

Route 201 has been closed to traffic between Saint-Lazare and Saint-Clet to investigate the incident.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.