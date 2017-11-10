Small Quebec town elects Canada's first openly transgender mayor
Julie Lemieux, mayor of Tres-Saint-Redempteur.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 10:30PM EST
A woman in a small Quebec town is believed to be the first known transgender mayor in Canada.
Julie Lemieux was elected Nov. 5 in Tres-Saint-Redempteur, 80 kilometres west of Montreal.
The former town councillor won by a wide margin over her two rivals in the town of 920 residents.
The 45-year-old's campaign focused on the town's common values, she said, and not on her personal life.
She told Radio-Canada her election shows there is a level of social acceptability in small towns that is not necessarily reflected in the media.
