Small fire at Cote St-Luc Bar-B-Q causes traffic tie-ups
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 18, 2017 9:15AM EDT
A fire broke out at Cote St-Luc BBQ Thursday morning.
The fire major traffic tie-ups in the area as fire trucks rushed to the scene.
Initial reports suggest it is not a major fire and is already under control.
A local landmark established in 1953, the restaurant is located at 5403 Cote-St Luc Rd.
The owner told CJAD that though there is not much fire damage, there is water damage.
They believe the restaurant will be closed for a month.