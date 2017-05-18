

CTV Montreal





A fire broke out at Cote St-Luc BBQ Thursday morning.



The fire major traffic tie-ups in the area as fire trucks rushed to the scene.

Initial reports suggest it is not a major fire and is already under control.

A local landmark established in 1953, the restaurant is located at 5403 Cote-St Luc Rd.



The owner told CJAD that though there is not much fire damage, there is water damage.



They believe the restaurant will be closed for a month.