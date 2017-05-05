

CTV Montreal





The provincial automobile board is launching a new series of ads aimed at reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention.

The campaign comes as the number of pedestrians being injured or killed by drivers is increasing, while the number of bicyclists and motorcyclists injured or killed by drivers is holding steady.

The short TV commercials, each about ten seconds long, contrasts a mechanic explaining how simple it is to repair a car damaged by a collision with the lifelong ramifications of being hit by a car.

In one example a mechanic says a dent can be hammered out, while a doctor says a patient is brain dead.

The SAAQ's annual review of car crashes shows that pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists make up more than one third of those killed on Quebec's roads.

Collisions with a car caused 80 per cent of deaths involving cyclists, and more than half of all deaths involving motorcycle riders.

The commercials will run from May 8 to June 11, and again from August 28 until September 17.

English radio ads will run during the same time frame.