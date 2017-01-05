

CTV Montreal





A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after his car collided with a snow plow on Highway 40.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, the man was driving eastbound near Langelier when he crashed into the plow, whose driver had stopped due to an accident in front of him. The victim was unable to stop because of slippery road conditions, said police.

The road was closed for several hours but re-opened around 4:00 a.m.