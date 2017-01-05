Slippery road conditions lead to serious crash on Highway 40
A 37-year-old motorist is in hospital in critical condition after crashing into a snow plow on Highway 40.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 8:41AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 5, 2017 9:34AM EST
Just before midnight on Wednesday, the man was driving eastbound near Langelier when he crashed into the plow, whose driver had stopped due to an accident in front of him. The victim was unable to stop because of slippery road conditions, said police.
The road was closed for several hours but re-opened around 4:00 a.m.