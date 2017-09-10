

The Canadian Press





A 27-year-old man is dead after a skydiving accident in Gatineau on Saturday.

The victim, an experienced skydiver, appeared to experience technical problems before crashing into the backyard of a residence a few kilometers north of the Gatineau-Ottawa airport.

Police said the victim’s chute may not have opened properly.

The man was taking part in the third edition of Rockstar Boogie, an annual skydiving event where participants perform stunts and make unconventional figures in the air.