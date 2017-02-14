

CTV Montreal





Embattled MNA Gerry Sklavounos will not return to the Liberal caucus, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said Tuesday.



Sklavounos returned to the National Assembly Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the Crown concluded that he has not committed any criminal offence on allegations of sexual assault.

The MNA for Laurier-Dorion has said he wants to be reinstated in the Liberal caucus, but Couillard decided against it. Sklavounos will sit as an independent.



"I accept the decision," he said in Quebec City Tuesday afternoon.



Aside from the sexual assault claims levelled against him by Alice Paquet, there were also reports of inappropriate behaviour toward women at the National Assembly.



No formal complaint has been filed against him, but several anonymous people came forward to say he made inappropriate comments and gestures.



Sklavounos apologized last week, saying he is an extrovert and a clown, but said he never realized that his actions and statements made people uncomfortable.



Members of the opposition say they were opposed to his return to the National Assembly, and in particular to the Liberal party's caucus.



Couillard said Sklavounos's public statement following his return to the legislature didn't meet his expectations.

The premier also said he could not let the MNA back in because there are still allegations about his behaviour that have not been cleared up.