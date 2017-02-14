

CTV Montreal





Embattled MNA Gerry Sklavounos returned to the National Assembly Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the Crown concluded that he has not committed any criminal offence on allegations of sexual assault.

The MNA for Laurier-Dorion has said he wants to be reinstated in the Liberal caucus, but Premier Philippe Couillard has not yet made a decision on the matter. Sklavounos will sit as an independent for now.



Aside from the sexual assault claims levelled against him by Alice Paquet, there were also reports of inappropriate behaviour toward women at the National Assembly.



No formal complaint has been filed against him, but several anonymous people came forward to say he made inappropriate comments and gestures.



Sklavounos apologizes last week, saying he is an extrovert and a clown, but never realized that his actions and statements made people uncomfortable.



Members of the opposition say they are opposed to his return to the National Assembly.