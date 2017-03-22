

The Canadian Press





Six teenagers are under arrest in Sherbrooke after a rebellion in a youth centre.



Police say the teens were aggressive and refused to obey orders at the Val-du-Lac Youth Centre on Blanchette Rd. in the Eastern Townships.



Sherbrooke police say officers had to use force against the teens but that no one was injured. Const. Martin Carrier said some of the teenagers strongly resisted their arrest.

The six arrested are all 16 and 17 years old. They will be appearing in youth court over the next few days to face charges of unlawful assembly, assault, harassment, threats and obstruction of police work.



Police say they don’t know the initial motive behind the protest against the youth centre authorities.