Six charges including murder, attempted murder in Valleyfield slaying
CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 7:49AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 5, 2017 2:36PM EDT
A 72-year-old man is facing six charges including the first-degree murder of his partner and the shooting of a police officer.
Alain Castonguay, 72, was arraigned by video conference Thursday at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, west of Montreal.
His 65-year-old partner, Johanne Chayer, was found unconscious when a SWAT team burst inside their home after a four-hour standoff ending 2 a.m. Wednesday. She was declared dead shortly after in hospital.
The standoff began Tuesday evening when officers entered the home on du Sentier St., exchanging gunfire with an armed man. A 27-year-old Surete du Quebec officer was shot in the torso during the altercation and remains in serious condition in hospital.
Castonguay faces six charges including first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder against SQ officers, including the injured officer.
He returns to court Oct. 30.
With files from The Canadian Press
