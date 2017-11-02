

When former police officer Marc Demers became the mayor of Laval four years ago, he promised to clean up the city after years under the corrupt Gilles Vaillancourt.

Demers is now running for re-election under the Mouvement Lavallois banner, but six other people are trying to unseat him.

“People know what we have delivered,” said a confident Demers. “They know what direction we're aiming to administer the city.”

Four years ago, he said he was there to protect Laval residents from thieves – a shot at Vaillancourt, now serving a six-year sentence for fraud after he pleaded guilty to stealing millions from taxpayers

Demers said since he was elected, $11 million of stolen money has been returned to Laval, and integrity is back at city hall.

“We have delivered many things: free public transport for people 65 years and over, we had mentioned we would put an end to disorder, right now we're mentioned as a model administration, and we did invest a lot in the parks and arenas, so we are quite proud,” he said.

If re-elected, Demers promises to increase grants to Laval seniors and said he won’t raise taxes by more than the inflation rate.

“The taxpayers in Laval, they're fed up,” he said.

Meantime, Jean-Claude Gobe wants to unseat Demers.

In the last election, Gobe came in a distant second place to the current mayor, losing by 23,000 votes.

Gobe wants to lower taxes in the first year by 3 per cent, because, he said, taxes have gone up 6 per cent in four years.

“The current mayor, the current team, at city hall, they don't take care of us. They don't give us the services. They are raising tax,” he said. “We're always represented by people who at the end don't do anything.”

Political rookie Sonia Baudelot also wants to be mayor.

The leader of Avenir Laval, her platform features more controls of the sale marijuana in Laval, lower taxes, and more support for diverse communities.

“When you call 311 right now, they'll answer you in French. They won't answer you in English. You can try, so even the English-speaking people don't have someone to represent them. It's all that we want to bring,” she said.

Former teacher and school principal Michel Trottier is now a city councillor, but as mayor representing Parti Laval, he would tackle Laval’s traffic problems.

“We have to change the way to travel in Laval, so we’re going to pay free bus for students, so they don't buy car and they change their way to travel in Laval,” he said.

The municipal vote is on Nov. 5.