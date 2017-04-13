

The Canadian Press





A stretch of Highway 30 where four people were killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday is getting new signs.

Four other people were injured in the crash, which saw one of the cars involved heading the wrong way before colliding with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

Motorists familiar with that part of the highway said it was notorious for confusing signs and bad lighting. In 2015, another crash claimed the lives of two people just three kilometers away on the same roadway.

On Thursday morning, Quebec Transport Minister Laurent Lessard said other measures would be added to the area, including better lighting and additional signs.