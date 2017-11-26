The sister of a teenaged boy who took his own life this week is speaking out, asking parents to educate their children about bullying.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Karine Dufour described her 15-year-old brother Simon as an “energetic guy,” busy with his music studies and who loved joking around and playing video games. But there was a darker side to Simon, she said, as he dealt with the mental health effects of being bullied.

She pled with teenagers suffering from bullying or depression to reach out until someone takes them seriously and asked adults and bullying victims’ friends to talk to them and make sure they know someone cares.

Dufour also asked people who witness bullying to come forward and for parents of bullies to act.

“A school suspension is not enough. Help your child so he can stop his actions. Punish him, show him the consequences of bullying, show them you don’t accept this behaviour anywhere,” she said.

“If people were more aware of this, Simon’s story would probably never have happened. Simon didn’t deserve that at all. He shouldn’t have needed to get there so people would understand.”

Since posting, Dufour’s words have been shared over 26,000 times.

"There was nothing-- absolutely nothing," Martin Dufour, Simon's father, told CTV Montreal. "I talked to him everyday after school to see how he was doing, to see how his days went. He was laughing, having fun with his friends on the computer -- we were playing board games."

Dufour stopped in to Simon's room the morning before his death to say goodby before leaving on a trip to Edmonton.

"[We had] a big laugh, a little hug -- he said 'have a good tournament dad, I'll see you Sunday,'" Dufour explained.

In a letter to parents, the administration of Andre-Laurendeau High School acknowledged the boy was a student there. Students in his class have met with counselors to offer help in the aftermath and said other resources would be made available should students find themselves in psychological distress.

On Sunday, Longueuil police announced they had oppened an investigation in Simon Dufour's death.

Jasmin Roy, president of the anti-bullying foundation named after him, said the best way to combat bullying is to start educating about emotional health.

“You need to find out when you’re a little child, how do you feel? How do you express your emotions? How do you express your needs?” he said “And after that, how do you regulate your emotions?”

He encouraged adults to tell their kids that if they have problems, there’s somebody willing to listen. A list of hot lines for teens suffering from bullying, suicidal thoughts or other afflictions is available on the foundation’s website.

“We have to be careful. There are a lot of teenagers who maybe have those thoughts right now, are vulnerable, dealing with depression and anxiety,” he said. “We need to send a message that if they’re dealing with anxiety, depression or bad ideas – they want to die, they want to commit suicide – they have to reach out because it’s not a solution.”

He noted that bullying is insidious because it’s often not isolated incidents – it’s a recurring issue that a child has to face almost every day.

“Young people dealing with that end up having anxiety problems, depression,” he said. “Teenager girls, you see a lot of eating disorders. They end up quitting school, they have no concentration, they have insomnia problems.”

Others, he noted, end up becoming aggressive, pointing to school shootings in the United States.

“It’s a community problem,” he said. “It’s not only the child, the teenager. It’s how we deal and negotiate with the violence in our society.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing bullying or have had thoughts of suicide, here are a list of resources/contacts that can provide assistance.

Kids Help Phone/ Tel-Jeunes: 1-800-668-6868

Interligne: 1-888-505-1010 (Talking gender and sexual diversity)

Cybertip.ca: 1-866-658-9022 (If you're a victim/witnessed cyber bullying)

Regional suicide prevention: 1-866-277-3553 (If you or a loved one has thoughts of suicide)

Health and social service centres: #811

Education Coup de Fil: 1-866-329-4223 (Free and anonymous counselling service)