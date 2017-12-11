

Heading west from Montreal's downtown core is now drastically different as two major entrances to the 720 have been eliminated.

Drivers can access the westbound highway from Viger Ave. or from a new entrance on Rose de Lima, but nowhere in between.

The Fort and Lucien L'Allier entrances to the westbound Ville Marie have been closed and will remain closed until 2019 because the elevated portion of the highway is being demolished.

Instead drivers will come out of the tunnel and swerve left to the lowered section of the new Route 136.

Meanwhile drivers will find the westbound lanes of Highway 20 have shifted north, closer to the escarpment, and the exit for Angrignon Blvd. will be on the righthand side.

There is also going to be a new entrance for those who head west from Ste. Anne de Bellevue Rd. and Angrignon Blvd. Those motorists will get onto Pullman Rd., then enter Highway 20 West from the lefthand side.

The decades-old entrances at Monk St. and Notre Dame St. for Highway 20 West no longer exist.

The new configuration will also affect drivers coming from Highway 15 North and South who want to head west.

Those coming from the Decarie Expressway who want to head west will have to be in the centre lane -- which will curve to the east, as if heading downtown, before looping around and going underneath the highway.

Part of that loop will also be used by drivers coming from Highway 15 North.

Drivers coming from the South Shore and Verdun will also need to decide early on if they want to go to Highway 15 North, or to the 20.

Instead of taking a ramp in the Turcot, the decision point is near De La Vererendrye where a road parallel to the old, elevated Highway 15 North has been built.

Drivers will have to be in one lane if heading north to the Decarie Expressway, or on the new road if going to Highway 20 West.

This new configuration will be in place until 2019.