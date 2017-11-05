

The Canadian Press





The victim of a downtown shooting on Sunday morning was tried three times for murder, according to reports.

At 3:15 a.m., police received several calls reporting gunshots near the intersection of Mansfield and St-Antoine.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man on the ground. Police said he was conscious and had one or more gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition.

A La Presse report identified the victim as Tivon Bradshaw, who was accused of killing Abdus Shahid Decoteau in a bar fight in 2003. Bradshaw fled to the United States for six years, living under an assumed name, but was identified and extradited to Canada.

Bradshaw was tried for the killing three times. Twice, jurors ended in a deadlock and he was finally acquitted in 2014.

Police refused to confirm the victim's identity.

No arrests have yet been made.

Witnesses told police the shooting followed a fight at a private event.