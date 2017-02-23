

The man charged with trying to kill two people will be back in court Friday for a bail hearing.

Jacques Bolduc, 56, was arrested this week in the Laurentian town of St. Donat.

He was considered so dangerous the Emergency Response Team was called in to help with his arrest, but Bolduc gave himself up peacefully.

Bolduc was charged Thursday with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to police, Bolduc approached a car on Feb. 6 and demanded the driver's car keys and cell phone, then shot the man in the chest.

Polic say the next day, Bolduc went to a depanneur in Place Frontenac and robbed it, shooting the clerk in the neck.

"We were panicked, everyone was panicking here because the guy can come back or not. We don't know," said Rakesh Chandrekant.

Stephanie Hebert saw a man walk away from the shooting as people helped the bleeding woman.

"The person limped and was walking slowly, but everyone knew he was armed so no one wanted to stop him," said Hebert.

The first shooting victim remains in hospital, while the second has since recovered.

Weeks of publicizing the suspect's photo, including video taken by surveillance camera, led to Bolduc's arrest.

He has a criminal history dating to the 1970s.

"He was found guilty in the past of crimes involving a firearm and he received sentences of 16 years and 14 years, so obviously this is someone who has a very important past with firearms," said Crown prosecutor Martin Chalifour.

If found guilty of the latest alleged offenses, Bolduc could be sentenced as a dangerous offender and spend the rest of his life in prison.